COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana scored four runs over the last three innings to rally past United for the EOAC regular season conference title 5-3 on Wednesday.

The win is Columbiana’s eighth straight and the Clippers have yet to lose to a team from the state of Ohio this season.

Maryn Hepler had a big night for Columbiana, going 3-4 with two home runs and three runs scored.

Caitlynn Pleska had the game-tying RBI double in the fifth inning before eventually scoring the go-ahead run later in the frame.

Mackenzi Gamble got the win, going 6.1 innings and allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts.

The win moves Columbiana to 15-2 while United falls to 7-3.