COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Clippers scored in double figures as Columbiana defeated Leetonia, 55-23.

Maddox Brown led all scorers with 15 points as Ian Less and Devin Daugherty scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Clippers outscored the Bears over the course of the final three quarters, 42-14.

On Tuesday, Columbiana (12-6) will play host to East Palestine.

Cameron Roller paced Leetonia’s seven players who scored with 5 points.