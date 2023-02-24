COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana clipped Valley Christian, 52-44, on Friday to advance to the districts.

Maddox Brown led the Clippers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex Eusebio finished with 11 while Ian Less added 9 on three triples.

Columbiana will now meet top-seeded Lutheran East – who defeated Liberty (105-64) – on Monday.

Rashaun Bell and Jon’Trell Mixon scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Eagles.

After scoring just 13 points in the first half, the Eagles tallied 31 over the course of the final 16 minutes of play.