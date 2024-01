SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana featured 3 players who scored in double-figures as the Clippers registered a road win over Southern, 75-25.

Maddox Brown and Devon Daughtry each had 11 points while Cameron Clancy finished with 10.

The Clippers (9-3) will look for its fifth win in a row when they travel to Beloit to take on West Branch on Tuesday.

Noah Chase led the Indians with 10 points.

Southern will play at Steubenville Catholic Central tomorrow.