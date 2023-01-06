LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana connected on 11 three-point shots in their 58-22 victory at Leetonia.

The Clippers (7-3) have now won five of their last six games.

Seth Struharik led the Clippers with 15 points while Ian Less scored 14. Devin Daugherty added 9 points for Columbiana.

On Saturday, Columbiana will compete against Sandy Valley.

Senior Noah Riffee connected on a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter to lead Leetonia with 9 points.

On Tuesday, the Bears will pay a visit to Southern in EOAC play.