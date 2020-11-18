Columbiana looks to repeat without any starters returning

Columbiana Clippers
Head Coach: Todd Johnson
2019-20 record: 19-5 (11-1, EOAC)
Returning starters: None
Without any starters returning, Columbiana will look to continue the success that last year’s conference-championship team had.
“We’ll be counting on three players who saw varsity time last year – Dalton Whitehair, Xathon Cross and Tyler Anderson,” states Coach Johnson.
Whitehair scored 8.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from long-distance (52-133). Cross dished out 1.7 assists last year.
“We’re looking for continued growth and improvement each day we step onto the basketball floor,” Johnson said. “We have boys ready to step in and are excited for the opportunity to follow up our successful season. It’s how quickly some of the younger players can adapt to the speed of the game.”
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)
Southern – 9-3 (18-7)
Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)
Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)
East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)
United – 3-9 (3-20)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)
2020-21 Schedule
Columbiana
Dec. 1 – Western Reserve
Dec. 11 – at Wellsville
Dec. 15 – Valley Christian
Dec. 18 – at United
Dec. 22 – at Salem Tournament
Dec. 23 – at Salem Tournament
Dec. 29 – vs. Toronto (at Edison)
Jan. 5 – at Leetonia
Jan. 8 – at East Palestine
Jan. 9 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 12 – Southern
Jan. 15 – at Lisbon
Jan. 19 – Lowellville
Jan. 22 – Wellsville
Jan. 26 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 29 – United
Feb. 2 – Leetonia
Feb. 5 – East Palestine
Feb. 12 – Lisbon
Feb. 16 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 18 – at Southern
Feb. 20 – Brookfield
More stories from WKBN.com: