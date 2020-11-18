Columbiana looks to repeat without any starters returning

Columbiana Clippers

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

2019-20 record: 19-5 (11-1, EOAC)

Returning starters: None

Without any starters returning, Columbiana will look to continue the success that last year’s conference-championship team had.

“We’ll be counting on three players who saw varsity time last year – Dalton Whitehair, Xathon Cross and Tyler Anderson,” states Coach Johnson.

Whitehair scored 8.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from long-distance (52-133). Cross dished out 1.7 assists last year.

“We’re looking for continued growth and improvement each day we step onto the basketball floor,” Johnson said. “We have boys ready to step in and are excited for the opportunity to follow up our successful season. It’s how quickly some of the younger players can adapt to the speed of the game.”

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)

Southern – 9-3 (18-7)

Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)

Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)

East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)

United – 3-9 (3-20)

Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)

2020-21 Schedule

Columbiana

Dec. 1 – Western Reserve

Dec. 11 – at Wellsville

Dec. 15 – Valley Christian

Dec. 18 – at United

Dec. 22 – at Salem Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Salem Tournament

Dec. 29 – vs. Toronto (at Edison)

Jan. 5 – at Leetonia

Jan. 8 – at East Palestine

Jan. 9 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 12 – Southern

Jan. 15 – at Lisbon

Jan. 19 – Lowellville

Jan. 22 – Wellsville

Jan. 26 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 29 – United

Feb. 2 – Leetonia

Feb. 5 – East Palestine

Feb. 12 – Lisbon

Feb. 16 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 18 – at Southern

Feb. 20 – Brookfield