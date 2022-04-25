YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released their latest statewide poll on Monday.

Across the four divisions, four local teams are ranked in the top-20.

Columbiana is the highest ranked team from the Valley, coming in at 3rd in Division III.

The Clippers are a perfect 10-0 on the season.

Also in Division III, South Range is off to a 7-0 start and are ranked 16th.

Crestview is receiving votes in Division III.

In Division II, Canfield is ranked 4th with an overall record of 11-3.

West Branch is also ranked in DII, coming in at 17th with a record of 11-3.

No local team is ranked or receiving votes in Division I and IV.