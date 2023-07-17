COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers’ soccer schedule for both girls and boys teams are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – Maplewood

• Aug. 22 – at United

• Aug. 24 – Lake Center Christian

• Aug. 26 – at Girard

• Aug. 28 – at Struthers

• Aug. 30 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 5 – United

• Sept. 7 – at Brookfield

• Sept. 9 – Badger

• Sept. 11 – Bristol

• Sept. 20 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 23 – Struthers

• Sept. 25 – at Bristol

• Sept. 28 – at East Liverpool

• Oct. 2 – Carrollton

• Oct. 12 – at Lake Center Christian

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – Champion

• Aug. 19 – at Heartland Christian

• Aug. 21 – at Mineral Ridge

• Aug. 26 – at Girard

• Aug. 28 – East Palestine

• Aug. 31 – at Bristol

• Sept. 5 – at United

• Sept. 9 – at Harding

• Sept. 14 – at West Branch

• Sept. 19 – Ursuline

• Sept. 21 – United

• Sept. 23 – Heartland Christian

• Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 28 – at East Palestine

• Oct. 5 – Brookfield

• Oct. 9 – Mathews

Columbiana High School

Nickname: The Clippers

Colors: Red and White

School address: 700 Columbiana-Waterford Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location: 338 E. Park Ave, Columbiana, OH 44408

If you have corrections to the CHS soccer schedule please contact support.