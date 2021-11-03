Columbiana High School Girls’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Clippers return five starters from last year’s 11-win team.
Tori Long, Camile Zentner and Cassie Spaite all return as seniors. Junior Addie Zohnd and sophomore Alaina Johnson also are back in the fold.
“We always have our sights set on an EOAC title,” said Coach Dave Crismon. “We want to compete at a high level in both league play and in [non-conference] play.”
Columbiana was edged last year in the Sectional Final against Champion (49-48) after topping Pymatuning Valley (56-37) in their playoff opener.
“We feel like we have a solid group of seniors who will lead us,” Crismon comments. “We also have a talented group of underclassmen who I think will bring a competitive feel to each and every practice.”
Columbiana opens the season on November 20 with a home date against Cardinal Mooney.
Columbiana Clippers
Head Coach: Dave Crismon
2020-21 Record: 11-9 (9-4), EOAC
2020-21 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 48
Scoring Defense: 45
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 20 – Cardinal Mooney
Nov. 23 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 2 – Lisbon
Dec. 4 – at Lowellville
Dec. 6 – Wellsville
Dec. 9 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 13 – at United
Dec. 16 – Leetonia
Dec. 22 – Springfield
Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 – East Palestine
Jan. 6 – at Southern
Jan. 10 – at Lisbon
Jan. 13 – at Wellsville
Jan. 15 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 20 – Valley Christian
Jan. 24 – United
Jan. 27 – at Leetonia
Jan. 31 – at East Palestine
Feb. 3 – Southern
Feb. 10 – Jackson-Milton