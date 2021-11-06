Columbiana High School boys’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago, Columbiana won the EOAC title with a 19-5 overall record and an 11-1 league mark.

Last year, was a down year as the Clippers were only able to manage four wins after losing every starter from the year prior.

“Last season, we had multiple young [inexperienced] players play significant varsity minutes for us,” said Coach Todd Johnson. “We think that experience will help us grow this year. We [need to] continue to work daily to become a better team than the day before.”

Columbiana returns three starters from last year in Nick Million, Tony Kocanjer and Anthony Hall. Million scored 15.0 and hauled down 5.7 boards.

“Multiple boys will continue to take on more of a leadership role for us this upcoming season. Nick [Million] has been a vocal leader for us and someone the team looks to for leadership,” he said.

Columbiana plays seven of nine games away from home from January 14 to February 8 before finishing up their regular season schedule with home dates against Jackson-Milton (Feb. 15) and Southern (Feb. 18).

Columbiana Clippers

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

2020-21 Record: 4-19 (2-12), 7th place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 52-66 (44.1%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 48.0

Scoring Defense: 56.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Nick Million – 15.0

Rebounding: Nick Million – 5.7

Assists: Tyler Anderson – 2.6

Steals: Nick Million – 1.9

Field Goal Percentage: Seth Spooner – 51.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Tyler Anderson – 48.6%

Free Throw Percentage: Anthony Hall – 78.6%

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

PREVIEW

Columbiana took a step back from winning the EOAC title the year before (11-1) to finishing in seventh place last winter at 2-12.

The Clippers last lost 19 games in 2012-13 (4-19). The next year, they saw an increase in wins by five victories (9-14, 2013-14).

Columbiana closed out the 2020-21 season with an average of 48 points per game. The last year, they finished with an average lower was in 2013-14 (43.6).

Nick Million, as a junior, averaged 15 points per outing – the most by a Clipper since Burdette Baker (17.6) and Jared Wilson (15.1) (both went over 15 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign). Million also led the team in rebounding (5.7) and steals (1.9).

Seth Spooner put together a strong sophomore season with averages of 6.4 points, 4.6 boards and a shooting percentage of 51.4% from the floor (57-111).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Beaver Local

Dec. 4 – Sandy Valley

Dec. 7 – at Brookfield

Dec. 10 – Lisbon

Dec. 14 – Wellsville

Dec. 17 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 28 – vs. Edison (at Toronto’s Kalivoda Classic)

Jan. 4 – at United

Jan. 7 – Leetonia

Jan. 8 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 11 – East Palestine

Jan. 14 – at Southern

Jan. 18 – at Lowellville

Jan. 21 – at Lisbon

Jan. 22 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 25 – at Wellsville

Jan. 28 – Valley Christian

Feb. 1 – United

Feb. 4 – at Leetonia

Feb. 8 – at East Palestine

Feb. 15 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 18 – Southern