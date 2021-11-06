Columbiana High School boys’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago, Columbiana won the EOAC title with a 19-5 overall record and an 11-1 league mark.
Last year, was a down year as the Clippers were only able to manage four wins after losing every starter from the year prior.
“Last season, we had multiple young [inexperienced] players play significant varsity minutes for us,” said Coach Todd Johnson. “We think that experience will help us grow this year. We [need to] continue to work daily to become a better team than the day before.”
Columbiana returns three starters from last year in Nick Million, Tony Kocanjer and Anthony Hall. Million scored 15.0 and hauled down 5.7 boards.
“Multiple boys will continue to take on more of a leadership role for us this upcoming season. Nick [Million] has been a vocal leader for us and someone the team looks to for leadership,” he said.
Columbiana plays seven of nine games away from home from January 14 to February 8 before finishing up their regular season schedule with home dates against Jackson-Milton (Feb. 15) and Southern (Feb. 18).
Columbiana Clippers
Head Coach: Todd Johnson
2020-21 Record: 4-19 (2-12), 7th place in EOAC
Last 5-Year Record: 52-66 (44.1%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 48.0
Scoring Defense: 56.8
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Nick Million – 15.0
Rebounding: Nick Million – 5.7
Assists: Tyler Anderson – 2.6
Steals: Nick Million – 1.9
Field Goal Percentage: Seth Spooner – 51.4%
Three-Point Percentage: Tyler Anderson – 48.6%
Free Throw Percentage: Anthony Hall – 78.6%
2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)
Southern – 12-2
Valley Christian – 11-3
Wellsville – 10-3
Lisbon – 9-5
United – 7-7
Leetonia – 4-9
Columbiana – 2-12
East Palestine – 0-14
PREVIEW
- Columbiana took a step back from winning the EOAC title the year before (11-1) to finishing in seventh place last winter at 2-12.
- The Clippers last lost 19 games in 2012-13 (4-19). The next year, they saw an increase in wins by five victories (9-14, 2013-14).
- Columbiana closed out the 2020-21 season with an average of 48 points per game. The last year, they finished with an average lower was in 2013-14 (43.6).
- Nick Million, as a junior, averaged 15 points per outing – the most by a Clipper since Burdette Baker (17.6) and Jared Wilson (15.1) (both went over 15 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign). Million also led the team in rebounding (5.7) and steals (1.9).
- Seth Spooner put together a strong sophomore season with averages of 6.4 points, 4.6 boards and a shooting percentage of 51.4% from the floor (57-111).
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Beaver Local
Dec. 4 – Sandy Valley
Dec. 7 – at Brookfield
Dec. 10 – Lisbon
Dec. 14 – Wellsville
Dec. 17 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 28 – vs. Edison (at Toronto’s Kalivoda Classic)
Jan. 4 – at United
Jan. 7 – Leetonia
Jan. 8 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 11 – East Palestine
Jan. 14 – at Southern
Jan. 18 – at Lowellville
Jan. 21 – at Lisbon
Jan. 22 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 25 – at Wellsville
Jan. 28 – Valley Christian
Feb. 1 – United
Feb. 4 – at Leetonia
Feb. 8 – at East Palestine
Feb. 15 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 18 – Southern