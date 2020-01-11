Columbiana hands Southern 1st loss of the year; takes control of EOAC

Clippers win 5th consecutive game

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana takes over full control of first place in the EOAC following their 62-51 win over Southern tonight. The Clippers (9-2) won their 5th game in a row. Sean Whitehead scored a team-high 22 points. Carter Pasco tallied 16 points for the Clippers. Columbiana, as a team, sank 9 three-point shots.

Southern was paced by Cam Grodhaus – who took game-high honors with 24 points. Number 3 sank 3 of the Indians’ 4 three-pointers. The Indians (9-1, 4-1) will be matched against Wellsville on Tuesday.

Columbiana is set to square off against Liberty tomorrow.