COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana’s EmmaRae Foy has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and golf career in the college ranks at Malone University.

A signing ceremony was held at Columbiana High School on Thursday morning.

Foy was joined at the signing ceremony by Columbiana High School Principal David Buzzard, Columbiana Assistant Principal Jeff Jackson, sister EllaGrace Foy, Columbiana Head Golf Coach Chad Moreschi, Columbiana Athletic Director Erin Heasley and Columbiana Superintendent Don Mook.



Malone is an NCAA Division II university located in Canton, Ohio.