Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Columbiana girls outlast Salem in OT for 9th-straight win

Sports

The Clippers outscored the Quakers, 10-4 in overtime to secure the victory Thursday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbiana Clippers High School Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana girls basketball team defeated Salem, 56-50 in overtime Thursday at Columbiana High School.

The Clippers (12-3) led 30-21 at halftime, but a strong 3rd quarter from Salem kept the Quakers in the game. In fact, Salem led 35-33 heading to the final quarter.

The game was tied at 46 at the end of regulation, but Columbiana outscored the Quakers 10-4 in the extra session to secure the victory. Salem’s Kyla Jamison scored a game-high 26 points.

Columbiana was led by Kayla Muslovski with a team-high 15 points, while Madison Burbick added 14. After dropping three of their first six games, the Clippers have now rolled off nine straight wins.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com