Columbiana girls outlast Salem in OT for 9th-straight win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana girls basketball team defeated Salem, 56-50 in overtime Thursday at Columbiana High School.

The Clippers (12-3) led 30-21 at halftime, but a strong 3rd quarter from Salem kept the Quakers in the game. In fact, Salem led 35-33 heading to the final quarter.

The game was tied at 46 at the end of regulation, but Columbiana outscored the Quakers 10-4 in the extra session to secure the victory. Salem’s Kyla Jamison scored a game-high 26 points.

Columbiana was led by Kayla Muslovski with a team-high 15 points, while Madison Burbick added 14. After dropping three of their first six games, the Clippers have now rolled off nine straight wins.