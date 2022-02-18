COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers win their 10th league matchup after prevailing over Southern, 44-35. Columbiana evens their overall record at 11-11.

Devin Daugherty scored 11 points and hauled down six boards for the Clippers. Nick Million tallied 10 points. Columbiana made five three-point baskets as a team.

On Tuesday, Columbiana is set to meet Rootstown in their playoff opener.

Southern has won their last two games before falling tonight. The Indians drop to 7-13.

Brady Ketchum took team-high honors with 11 points. The Indians shot just 33.3% from the foul line on six of 18 attempts.

Southern will face Valley Christian on Saturday and then again on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal round.