CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – As the lone freshman competing in the event finals, Columbiana’s Preston Buckingham finished in 11th place in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Buckingham recorded a final time of 1:00.00.

In the preliminaries, Buckingham finished in 13th with a time of 1:00.31.

Hubbard’s Dominic Panozzo placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke as well.