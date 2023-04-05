COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Columbiana pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Wednesday as the Clippers topped Leetonia 17-0 in five innings.

Freshman Peyton Stoy got the start going three innings without giving up a hit and eight strikeouts.

After Stoy, Maryn Hepler continued the strong outing in the circle, going the remaining two innings without allowing a hit.

Caitlynn Pleska had an RBI-double for the Clippers in the first inning to give Columbiana the early lead while Ava Davanzo went 2-2 on the day.

Stoy would get credit for the win, her first varsity victory.