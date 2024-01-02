COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Clippers scored in double-figures as Columbiana topped Mineral Ridge, 61-15.

Devin Daughtry led Columbiana with 16 points while Maddox Brown closed out his night with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Seth Struharik and Ian Less tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Clippers (6-3) will host Leetonia on Friday in an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference tilt.

Mineral Ridge had won its last two games before their outing against Columbiana.

Sophomore Blake Basista connected on a pair of three-point shots to lead Ridge with 6 points.

The Rams (3-5) will return home on Friday to face Lowellville.