LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced that their annual basketball game is back Thursday night.

The game will be between the Columbiana County Special Olympics team (the Comets) and the CCBDD staff.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Lisbon David Anderson High School gymnasium.

There is no admission charge. There will be a 50-50 drawing.

The game was cancelled the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.

The event highlights the Columbiana County Comets Special Olympics basketball team and the celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.