Columbiana Clippers, Lisbon Blue Devils team up to fight cancer

They'll be wearing special "We Fight" uniforms during their basketball match-ups on Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers and Lisbon Blue Devils are teaming up to fight cancer.

They’ll be wearing special “We Fight” uniforms during their match up on Tuesday. The uniforms will be worn by the boys and girls varsity basketball teams from both schools.

Fans can purchase “We Fight Cancer” shirts for $10. There will also be a lottery basket at the game, as well as a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going toward families in each community who have been affected by cancer.

Tip-off for the first game is at 5:30 p.m.