COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite last season’s disappointing finish in the district championship game, Columbiana won 20 games and looks to build off of that success under first-year head coach Bryce Franken.

“Our goals have not changed,” said Franken. “We feel that, at the end of the day, we came up short [in the playoffs and] by not winning the EOAC. That’s left a bitter taste in our mouths. The expectation is that we’ll do everything in our power to not allow that to happen again. Former coach Ryan Wolf spent eight years building a winning culture and drawing players to the game of baseball. We expect to uphold what he started.”

The Clippers lost their top two pitchers, Riley McElwain and Zach Pleska, to graduation, along with senior Seth Spooner (.446 BA, 25 RBIs; 1.15 ERA, 4 W2s, 58 Ks) to a season-ending injury.

“Our starting pitching remains the number one strength of this team under the tutelage of pitching coach Hank Schlueter,” said Franken. “We’ll be led by Alex Eusebio (3.27 ERA, 2 Ws, 34 Ks) and Devin Daugherty (0.68 ERA, 4 Ws, 45 Ks) backed by third-year catcher Colin Keleman (1 error on 236 total chances). Our rotation looks to go four to five [pitchers] deep.”

Speed and contact hitting appear to be the strength offensively.

“We do have guys with gap-to-gap pop, especially in the top four,” said Franken. “Our offense isn’t going to rely on the long ball. We‘re going to put the ball in play and wreak havoc on the base paths.”

Ian Less hit for a .417 average, while Eusebio batted .351 and Daugherty hit for a .338 clip. Less led the returnees with a .560 on-base percentage. Bayden Pipoly paced those who are back with the Clipper program with 34 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

The Clippers will begin the 2023 season at Cene Park against Lowellville on Saturday, March 25.

Columbiana Clippers Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 20-8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Final to South Range (7-2)

Coach: Bryce Franken

Key Returnees

Bayden Pipoly, Senior

Devin Daugherty, Junior

Alex Eusebio, Junior

Ian Less, Junior

Colin Keleman, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Lowellville

Mar. 29 – at Salem

Mar. 30 – Heartland Christian

Mar. 31 – at Fitch

Apr. 5 – Leetonia

Apr. 8 – at Springfield

Apr. 10 – Southern

Apr. 13 – Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 14 – at Howland

Apr. 15 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 17 – at Wellsville

Apr. 19 – Wellsville

Apr. 20 – Western Reserve

Apr. 24 – at United

Apr. 26 – United

May 1 – East Palestine

May 3 – at East Palestine

May 4 – Alliance

May 5 – Heartland Christian

May 6 – at Toronto

May 8 – at Lisbon

May 10 – Lisbon

May 12 – at Poland

May 13 – Girard