COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana won only 4 games during the 2020-21 season. This past winter, the Clippers improved on that mark by 7-wins to achieve a 11-12 record overall and a 10-4 mark in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Senior Nick Million set school records with 41 points in a single game (on January 11 against East Palestine), most three-point baskets made in a game (9) as well as in a season (72).

2021-22 Columbiana Clippers’ Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

Record: 11-12 (10-4), T-2nd place in EOAC

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Nick Million (SR) – 18.9

Carter Murphy (SR) – 7.8

Devin Daugherty (SO) – 7.7

Maddox Brown (SO) – 4.5

Ian Less (SO) – 4.1

Alex Eusebio (SO) – 3.8

Ashton Kakavros (SR) – 3.4

Tony Kocanjer (SR) – 3.1

Rebounding

Nick Million (SR) – 5.8

Devin Daugherty (SO) – 5.3

Alex Eusebio (SO) – 4.1

Assists

Ian Less (SO) – 2.8

Devin Daugherty (SO) – 1.7

Nick Million (SR) – 1.6

Steals

Nick Million (SR) – 2.0

Three-Point Percentage

Nick Million (SR) – 38.5%

Carter Murphy (SR) – 33.7%

Free Throw Percentage

Ian Less (SO) – 86.1%

Ashton Kakavros (SR) – 76.9%