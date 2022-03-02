COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana won only 4 games during the 2020-21 season. This past winter, the Clippers improved on that mark by 7-wins to achieve a 11-12 record overall and a 10-4 mark in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.
Senior Nick Million set school records with 41 points in a single game (on January 11 against East Palestine), most three-point baskets made in a game (9) as well as in a season (72).
2021-22 Columbiana Clippers’ Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Todd Johnson
Record: 11-12 (10-4), T-2nd place in EOAC
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Nick Million (SR) – 18.9
Carter Murphy (SR) – 7.8
Devin Daugherty (SO) – 7.7
Maddox Brown (SO) – 4.5
Ian Less (SO) – 4.1
Alex Eusebio (SO) – 3.8
Ashton Kakavros (SR) – 3.4
Tony Kocanjer (SR) – 3.1
Rebounding
Nick Million (SR) – 5.8
Devin Daugherty (SO) – 5.3
Alex Eusebio (SO) – 4.1
Assists
Ian Less (SO) – 2.8
Devin Daugherty (SO) – 1.7
Nick Million (SR) – 1.6
Steals
Nick Million (SR) – 2.0
Three-Point Percentage
Nick Million (SR) – 38.5%
Carter Murphy (SR) – 33.7%
Free Throw Percentage
Ian Less (SO) – 86.1%
Ashton Kakavros (SR) – 76.9%