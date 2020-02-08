Columbiana clinches EOAC title outright; Mazei finishes with 15

Clippers have won 6 straight following their win tonight

Columbiana finished last year tied for 3rd place in EOAC

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana won the EOAC tonight outright following their 50-45 win over the home standing Lisbon Blue Devils. The Clippers improve their season mark to 17-3 (11-1 in EOAC).

Ten Clippers posted at least a point in the contest as they were led by Matthew Mazei – who finished with 15 points (5-6 FT) and 6 boards. Columbiana, as a team, shot 71.4% (15-21).

Lisbon drops 8-11 overall and 6-5 in the league. The Blue Devils were led by the tandem of Blayne Brownfield (22) and Ryan McCullough (17) – who combined for 39 of the team’s 45 points.

The Devils will travel to Hanoverton next Tuesday to face United.

Columbiana will play at Heartland Christian on Tuesday and then they’ll welcome West Branch the following week.