Columbiana & Brookfield meet in pivotal matchup

Brookfield has won 4 straight, outscoring their opponents by an average of 35.5 points

Playoff hopes are on the line this Friday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers and the Warriors step out of conference play to meet in a crucial week 7 matchup. Columbiana needs to win out to have any chance at making the post-season. Brookfield also must find victory to stay in the hunt for one of the top 8 spots in Region 21. That’s the storyline. Win or you’re in trouble.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 11, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Brookfield (5-1) at Columbiana (3-3)

Game Notes

-The Warriors rolled to a 56-21 win over Crestview last week. Brookfield was led by QB Haden Gibson (348 passing yards on 12 of 16 passing) and RB Tyler Briggs (162 rushing yards). Gibson threw 3 TDs as Briggs accounted for 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 passing). Gage Emery and Dakota King hauled in passes for 162 and 159 yards respectively.

-Brookfield has won 7 of their last 8 games.

-The Warriors offense has compiled 107 points in the last two weeks.

-After dropping a pair of contests in successive weeks against unbeaten Springfield (34-13) and Southern (26-21) – the Clippers have won two straight.

-Last Friday, Columbiana dominated United – 41-8 – as they evened their record at 3-3. Jakob Cross threw for 4 TDs and ran for another in the Clippers win.

-The Clippers have won 6 of their last 7 home games dating back to September 28, 2018.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Brookfield, 41.8; Columbiana, 25.2

Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 19.5; Brookfield, 19.8

Playoff History

-Brookfield is seeking their first post-season trip since 2015. In 1978, the Warriors – coached by John Delserone – won the Class AA State title over Badin (28-0)

-Columbiana is trying to make their 3rd appearance in the past 5 years (2015, 2017). The Clippers advanced to week 11 seven times in nine years (2003-11).

Upcoming Schedule

Brookfield

Oct. 18 – LaBrae (2-4)

Oct. 25 – at Campbell Memorial (3-3)

Nov. 1 – Champion (5-1)

Columbiana

Oct. 18 – Wellsville (5-1)

Oct. 25 – at Lisbon (1-5)

Nov. 1 – at East Palestine (0-6)