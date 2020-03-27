Breaking News
Columbiana boys basketball recent leaders

Sports

Last year, the Clippers outscored their opponent by 15 points per game

Columbiana Clippers high school basketball

Credit: Augustas Cetkauskas/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Senior Sean Whitehead led the Clippers in scoring last year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the Columbiana basketball program:

Boys Basketball Leaders

Columbiana Clippers
Scoring
2019-20: Sean Whitehead, 12.3
2018-19: Matt Mazei, 10.6
2017-18: Jared Wilson, 14.8
2016-17: Burdette Baker, 17.6
2015-16: Burdette Baker, 16.5
2014-15: Devin Rice, 19.9
2013-14: Devin Rice, 12.5

Rebounding
2019-20: Matt Mazei, 9.0
2018-19: Matt Mazei, 8.3
2017-18: Hunter Zentner, 6.8
2016-17: Burdette Baker, 6.1
2015-16: Burdette Baker, 8.4
2014-15: Devin Rice, 9.9
2013-14: Devin Rice, 9.3

Assists
2019-20: Hunter Zentner, 3.4
2018-19: Hunter Zentner, 4.1
2017-18: Jared Wilson, 3.7
2016-17: Jared Wilson, 3.1
2015-16: Cooper Smith, 2.9
2014-15: Drew Makosky, 4.2
2013-14: Devin Rice, 3.0

Three-Point Percentage (w/ 30 attempts)
2019-20: Zach Clark, 45.8% (22-48)
2018-19: Ryan Fahs, 41.2% (14-34)
2017-18: Jared Wilson, 39.9% (65-163)
2016-17: Jared Wilson, 30.3% (37-122)
2015-16: Jared Wilson, 37.9% (25-66)

Free Throw Percentage (w/ 45 attempts)
2019-20: Matt Mazei, 70.8% (34-48)
2018-19: Ryan Fahs, 79.3% (46-58)
2017-18: Eric Hopfenziz, 65.2% (45-69)
2016-17: Jared Wilson, 78.1% (50-64)
2015-16: Burdette Baker, 75.2% (88-117)
2014-15: Devin Rice, 82.9% (102-123)
2013-14: Devin Rice, 71.4% (60-85)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

