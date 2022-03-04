COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana’s Nick Million has officially signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Friday.

This season, Million averaged 18.9 points per game for the Clippers.

He set multiple program records at Columbiana during the 2021-22 season including most points in a game (41), most field goal attempts in a game (20), most 3-point baskets made in a game (9).

Million also set the season record for most 3-pointers made (72) and most 3-pointers attempted (190).