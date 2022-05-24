COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana standout Zachary Pleska made his college choice official on Tuesday.

Pleska signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Lycoming College.

A signing ceremony was held at Columbiana High School on Tuesday.

Lycoming is an NCAA Division III college which is located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pleska is a key member of the Clippers’ baseball team that has advanced to the Division III District Championship game on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Waddell Park in Niles, Ohio.