Colts’ Safety, New Castle graduate Malik Hooker suffers knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – New Castle graduate and current Indianapolis Colts’ starting Safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
Hooker suffered the injury in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Falcons. After suffereing the injury, the former Red Hurricane returned to the contest , finishing with a pair of tackles in the victory. Hooker missed nine games during his rookie campaign with a knee injury.
So far this season, the former 15th overall selection has one interception and 10 tackles.
In his career, Hooker has piled up six interceptions in 24 games.
