NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – New Castle grad, and Indianapolis Colts’ safety Malik Hooker will host a youth football camp Saturday, June 29th.

Hooker and “special guests” will be in attendance for the non-contact camp, open to boys and girls between the ages of 8-14.

It all takes place at Taggart Stadium in New Castle from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

You can register online at malikhookeryouthcamp.com