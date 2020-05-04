Colts decline fifth-year option on New Castle’s Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Hooker is a former #15 overall pick of the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Indianapolis Colts have declined the fifth-year option on New Castle graduate Malik Hooker.

The 2017 first round draft pick out of Ohio State will now become a free agent following the 2020 season.

Hooker is a former #15 overall pick of the Colts.

In three seasons in the NFL, Hooker has played in 34 games. He has amassed 116 total tackles, seven interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The former Red Hurricane is due to make $2.183 million in base salary this season, before hitting the open market next offseason.