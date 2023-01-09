WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East senior guard Samair Colon put on a clinic in the first half for the Golden Bears on their way to a 64-27 win.

View highlights from the explosive first half by Colon above.

East went into the half with a big lead, with Colon scoring 31 of the team’s 36 points in the first half alone.

Colon would go on to finish with a game-high 34 points.

The Golden Bears improve to 10-2 on the season, which builds on the girls’ program’s best start since 2007. Warren JFK falls to 5-7 after the loss.