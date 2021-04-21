Collin Sexton scores 30 points, Cavs beat Bulls 121-105

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, center, drives between Chicago Bulls’ Garrett Temple, left, and Coby White during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The win snapped the Cavaliers' five game losing streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland added 25 as the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 121-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, snapping a five-game home losing streak.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons but is expected to return to the bench on Friday.

Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.

Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds for Chicago.