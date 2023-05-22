WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 100 college golfers are taking over the Valley this week as Avalon Lakes is hosting the Division II Men’s Golf Championships at the Grand Resort.

Twenty teams from all across the country being represented this week as they search for a National Championship in our own backyard.

“This is one of the best I have played, especially in America,” says a Colorado State University-Pueblo senior.

Avalon Lakes will be on full display this week as the best men’s golfers in the Division II ranks battle for a title. The event is something that has been years in the making for Avalon and the host Mountain East Conference.

“Possibility of a conference championship here and maybe we would bid on a national championship and it all started there with a conversation a few years ago,” Reed Amos the Tournament Director and Mountain East Conference Commissioner says. “Now, here we are, hosting a NCAA National Championship. It is pretty exciting to be here.”

The event has a PGA Tour feel to it. Player intros, live scoring and a gallery. Giving the players an experience they won’t forget.

“It is just nice to be in a tour environment,” Duncan says. “It is something I want to get into in the future being a golf coach. So being able to watch these guys play, learn about them, learn about the schools it is just a good experience for me.”

Duncan is originally from Scotland. So what does a guy who has golfed across the world think about one of the Valley’s best?

“It is tough course. It is really tight,” Duncan says. “Pete Dye, the designer, he loves making it tight so. It is similar conditions to back home in Scotland, kind of a similar grass. The conditions are crazy, they are really good.”

Duncan shot an opening round 73, his best moment? A chip-in eagle on 11, with his dad, in the Valley from Scotland on hand to see.

“Him watching that, we are going to have memories forever,” says Duncan. “It is nice. The resort is amazing, the course is great, the facilities are great. My dad being here, spending time with my coach for the last week, it is something I will never forget. It is one of the highlights of my golf career.”

The championships continue all week long at the Grand Resort and fans are welcome.