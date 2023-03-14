WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships will be played at Avalon Lakes Golf Course.

The five-day tournament will take place Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, and feature 144 of the best collegiate golfers in the country.

Watch the video above for views of Avalon Lakes Golf Course.

Avalon Lakes and The Grand Resort announced Tuesday that spectators are welcome all five days of the tournament at no charge. They are also looking for a limited number of volunteers to help with the tournament. Those interested can visit or call the Avalon Lakes pro shop at 330-856-8898 by May 1.

This marks the biggest golf tournament at Avalon Lakes since the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic in 2000. The course has hosted LPGA tournaments on eight different occasions.

Last year’s Division II Men’s Golf Championships were played at TPC Michigan, a private golf club in Dearborn, Michigan.