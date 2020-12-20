College Football Playoff committee reveals top 4 teams

FILE – This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium before to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Southern California and Penn State in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt. A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week. (The Tournament of Roses via AP, Pool, File)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) – College Football Playoff committee announced Sunday the four teams that will play on New Year’s Day.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame and Clemson vs. Ohio State are the two semifinal match-ups that will be on Jan. 1.

Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face Alabama in the semifinals.

Clemson will play Ohio State in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation.

The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are all returners to the CFP semifinals.

