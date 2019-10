West Middlesex basketball standout Makennah White has verbally committed to the University of Massachusetts.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex basketball standout Makennah White has verbally committed to the University of Massachusetts in the A10.

Last season, White averaged more than 21 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Big Reds. She ranks second on the West Middlesex all-time scoring list.

In 2018-19 season, White helped lead the Big Reds to 26 wins and the program’s first appearance in the state championship game.

She chose UMASS over Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.