College athletes may soon be able to be paid for endorsements

FILE – This is an April 25, 2018, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA’s Board of Governors is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign a California bill that would allow college athletes to receive money for their names, likenesses or images. In a six-paragraph letter to Newsom, the board said the bill would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage. As a result, the letter says, the NCAA would declare those schools ineligible for its events. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The NCAA is now supporting a proposal that allows athletes to be paid for endorsements and receive payment for work.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – NCAA student-athletes may soon be able to earn money for the use of their own likeness.

The NCAA is now supporting a proposal that allows athletes to be paid for endorsements and receive payment for work, as long as the schools they attend are not involved in any of the payment.

The news release said athletes will be allowed to appear in advertisements and can reference their sport and school, but they would not be able to use school logos or branding in those advertisements.

No official decisions have been made. Any rule changes will need to be voted on by NCAA membership in January.