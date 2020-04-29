College athletes may soon be able to be paid for endorsements

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – NCAA student-athletes may soon be able to earn money for the use of their own likeness.
The NCAA is now supporting a proposal that allows athletes to be paid for endorsements and receive payment for work, as long as the schools they attend are not involved in any of the payment.
The news release said athletes will be allowed to appear in advertisements and can reference their sport and school, but they would not be able to use school logos or branding in those advertisements.
No official decisions have been made. Any rule changes will need to be voted on by NCAA membership in January.