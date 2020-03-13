College athletes, coaches react to abrupt cancellation of seasons due to coronavirus

The NCAA announced Thursday night on Twitter that remaining winter and spring seasons were canceled

(WKBN) – Amidst the rapid spread of COVID-19, college athletes are having to hang up the cleats, put away the helmets, some for the final time.

Senior athletes across the NCAA found out that their final season is ending, before they even start.

“Not surprised, I would say, but I will say within the coaching staff and the student-athletes, there are a lot of emotions. So, I wouldn’t be able to define one, single reaction. I just think it’s all fresh in our minds and fresh in our heads. It’s just a lot of emotions go through both our student-athletes’ minds and our coaches’ and how we kind of move forward,” said Thiel College Athletic Director Amy Schafer.

This announcement followed the precautions professional leagues announced this week, including the indefinite suspension of the NBA.

“It’s still so shocking, so surreal. I think everybody, including us in the conference office are still kind of, trying to come to terms with the enormity of this,” said PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko.

Grove City and Thiel College in Mercer County play in the NCAA Division III President’s Athletic Conference. The conference made a statement early Friday.

Athletes and fans alike have been very vocal on social media, showing how upsetting a world without sports will be.