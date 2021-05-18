Cole Bunofsky and Rockets power by Windham into the sectional final

Sports

Cole Bunofsky led Lowellville's offense with 3 runs and 4 RBIs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lowellville Rockets High School Baseball

Credit: Chuck Savage/The Image Bank/Getty Images

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cole Bunofsky finished a homerun shy of the cycle in Lowellville’s 15-1 win over Windham. Bunofsky drove in four runs and scored twice.

Justin Beeson, the Rockets’ lead-off hitter, closed out his day with two hits and scored three runs.

Dylan Okular registered the win after he went two 1/3 innings, striking out four and permitting two hits. Beeson came in to toss the final two 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits also.

Lowellville will meet Warren JFK on Thursday in the sectional championship.

For Windham, Wyatt Hanshaw led the Bombers’ offense with two hits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com