Cole Bunofsky and Rockets power by Windham into the sectional final

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cole Bunofsky finished a homerun shy of the cycle in Lowellville’s 15-1 win over Windham. Bunofsky drove in four runs and scored twice.

Justin Beeson, the Rockets’ lead-off hitter, closed out his day with two hits and scored three runs.

Dylan Okular registered the win after he went two 1/3 innings, striking out four and permitting two hits. Beeson came in to toss the final two 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits also.

Lowellville will meet Warren JFK on Thursday in the sectional championship.

For Windham, Wyatt Hanshaw led the Bombers’ offense with two hits.