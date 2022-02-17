YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped UIC 87-79 Thursday night at Beeghly Center in Horizon League men’s basketball action.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with a career-high 31 points in the win.

Michael Akuchie tallied 20 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 13. Myles Hunter also reached double figures with 10.

UIC placed four players in double figures. The Flames were led by Damaria Franklin’s 23 points. Jace Carter added 17 in the setback.

With the win, YSU improves to 17-11 overall and 11-7 in the Horizon League, while the Flames fall to 10-15 and 6-10 in league play.

The Penguins return to action on Saturday against IUPUI at 2 p.m. at Beeghly Center.