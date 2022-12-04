DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In a big 88-77 win for Youngstown State over Wright State, Penguins senior guard Dwayne Cohill dropped a career-high 43 points.

Cohill went 16 of 19 shooting from the field and a perfect 6 for 6 from three-point range en route to becoming the first 40-point scorer for YSU since 2017.

Youngstown State trailed at halftime by four, then 30 of Cohill’s 43 points were apart of a 56-41 second half for the Penguins.

Malek Green added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Penguins, while senior Bryce McBride added 12 points off the bench.

Youngstown State improves to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins will next play at home against Westminster College at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.