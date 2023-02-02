YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State guard Dwayne Cohill gave the Penguins the win at the buzzer in triple overtime Thursday night against Wright State, 91-89.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game including Cohill’s game-winner.

Wright State’s Trey Calvin would tie the game late in regulation and first overtime on a layup and the second overtime on a three-pointer.

In the third overtime down 2, Calvin would hit a deep jumper to tie the game at 89.

With under 7 seconds to go, Cohill would run the length of the floor and score on a scoop shot in the lane to give YSU the win.

Cohill finished the game with 19 points while Adrian Nelson led the Penguins with 27 points, Malek Green had 25 and Brandon Rush added 15.

Calvin had a game-high 44 points in the loss.

With the win, Youngstown State improves to 18-6 on the season and remains tied for first place in the Horizon League standings.