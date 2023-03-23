YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has a new women’s lacrosse coach after the previous head coach was removed from the position earlier this month.

Kendyl Clarkson was notified on March 15 that her employment at the university was ending on May 14.

Clarkson had been promoted from assistant coach to head coach in September 2022 with an annual salary of $63,360, according to her personnel records. She was the second head coach in the program’s history, replacing Theresa Walton, according to YSU. She was first hired as an assistant coach in 2019.

Clarkson’s personnel files do not indicate why she was removed from the position.

Trevor Parks, YSU’s director of athletics communications, confirmed only that a change had been made to the program and that Halle Kotulock has been named head coach for the rest of the 2023 season.

“Moving forward, our main focus for the program is supporting the student-athletes and Coach Kotulock for the rest of the season,” he said.

Kotulock is a former Walsh University women’s lacrosse standout. During her five-year athletic career at Walsh, she was a midfielder and defender and helped lead Walsh to its first Great Midwest Athletic Conference Title in 2021 and again in 2022, according to YSU.