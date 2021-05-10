Coaches union strongly opposes idea of 7-on-7 AAU football

According to the OHSFCA, there have been inquiries to the OHSAA from parents and college coaches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, there have been inquiries to the Ohio High School Athletic Association from parents and college coaches about the possibility of adding 7-on-7 football.

Brent Fackler, the OHSFCA president, explained several of the board’s concerns in a letter to their membership.

“In the opinion of the OHSFCA Board, we see AAU 7-on-7 football harmful to high school football and high school football players and coaches,” Fackler said. “We want to work with all of our players.”

Fackler added, “It [AAU football] would take place in our offseason, which could be January through May. This would put other people coaching your players, setting up many different conflicts for our spring sports and maybe even winter sports. You will lose control of your players that go and play for other coaches and as in AAU basketball, your players may get recruited away by other programs. I am sure your players will be recruited to play for all-star teams.”

That letter from the coaches association encourages the membership to contact the OHSAA with their concerns and feedback.