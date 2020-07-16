Coach Wolke gives Southington a proven leader to guide the Wildcats

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jim Wolke was announced ten days ago to lead the Southington Wildcats’ football program for a 4th stint. His first run began in 1994 when he led Chalker to a 7-2 mark. In 2001, Southington advanced to week eleven for the first time in school history with Wolke as head coach. His last season was in 2009. He accumulated a winning percentage of 53% as the Wildcats’ head coach.

“We presently have sixteen kids, who have responded to our football emails,” states Wolke. “I’m very happy to be helping out these students. They deserve better. Our student-athletes have been dealt a tough hand with what’s been going on in our world. If I can be any part of a positive impact on them during this time it’s worth it. I’ve seen what my son has been going through at Slippery Rock University (JT Wolke, pitcher for The Rock’s baseball team). I can’t express how terrible I feel for those young men and how they have to deal with these trying times.”

2019 Record: 3-7 (2-2), 3rd place in NAC

Head Coach: Jim Wolke, 9th season at Southington (41-36)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 21.6

Scoring Defense: 30.3

Returning Starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 4

What you need to know about Chalker’s offense

-The Wildcats’ offense has averaged over 20 points per game in three of the last four years (2016: 26.2; 2018: 23.1; 2019: 21.6).

A couple of returning starters up front (Blake Nichols and Cobe Cenurto) and their standout ball carrier Jack Cabot will be relied upon this fall. “They’ll have to lead by example and push our kids to be players. Also, Matthew Sprungl is a key skill position player for us who will play an important role. The ability of our kids to become students of the game is very important. We’re going to ask them to learn and play multiple positions because of our numbers.”

What you need to know about Chalker’s defense

-Defense has been the key to a successful season at Chalker over the years. Just two years ago, Southington recorded a winning campaign (6-4) and the defensive effort held the opposition to an average of 15.5 points.

“Once again, we need our kids to play multiple positions,” points out coach Wolke. “That’s going to be crucial.”

Chalker’s Key Player(s)

-Cobe Centuro has been named to the All-League the past couple of years. This season, he’ll be counted on to lead the defensive group. “Cobe has a motor like no other and if he can get our younger players to play with his passion, win or lose it will be a lot of fun on our sidelines.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 4 – Sebring

Sept. 11 – at Leetonia

Sept. 18 – Conotton Valley

Sept. 25 – Toronto

Oct. 2 – Mathews

Oct. 9 – at St. John

Oct. 16 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 23 – Fairport Harding

Oct. 30 – Windham

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – vs. Jackson-Milton (at home)

…Coach Wolke’s first game back will be against Jackson-Milton at home on August 28.