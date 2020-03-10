Coach Whaley is building a winning culture at Sebring

Trojans must replace Addison Brendlinger – who hit .429 last year
2020 Sebring Trojans Softball Preview
Coach: Jason Whaley
Record: 6-20
Key Returnees: Seniors Kendra Shields (2B/OF) as well as juniors Emma Whaley (3B/P), Jamie Metgzer (1B) and Abby D’Ostroph (OF). Sophomores Delaney Reggi (C/3B/OF), Devyn Reggi (OF/IF) and Nevaeh Foraker (C/1B)
…Coach Whaley points out, “I believe our strengths this year will be our speed on the base paths and our ability to play small ball. We return a lot of key players with another year of experience under their belts. We’re trying to create a family atmosphere and to support one another. We want our girls to give 110% and pick each other up.” The team’s top hitter Addison Brendlinger has since graduated after belting 16 extra base hits and driving in 20 runs while hitting .429 (30-70).
2019 Team Stats
Batting Average: .270
Earned Run Average: 7.16
2019 Individual Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: Addison Brendlinger – .429 (30-70)
Runs Scored: Devyn Reggi – 22
Base Hits: Addison Brendlinger – 30
Doubles: Addison Brendlinger – 12
Triples: Emma Whaley & Addison Brendlinger – 3
Runs Batted In: Addison Brendlinger – 20
Earned Run Average: Alexa Rockwell – 6.41 (57.2 IP)
Strikeouts: Emma Whaley – 49
2019 All-League Selections
Second Team
IF – Addison Brendlinger
Schedule
Mar. 28 – Memorial, 11 (DH)
Mar. 31 – East, 5
Apr. 1 – McDonald, 5
Apr. 2 – at McDonald, 5
Apr. 4 – Malvern, 11 (DH)
Apr. 6 – at Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 7 – Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 9 – vs. Chaney (at Boardman), 5
Apr. 11 – Lordstown, 11 (DH)
Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 14 – at Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 16 – at Wellsville, 5
Apr. 18 – Chaney, 11 (DH)
Apr. 21 – at Jackson-Milton, 5
Apr. 23 – at Leetonia, 5
Apr.27 – Our Lady of the Elms, 5
Apr. 28 – Southington, 5
Apr. 29 – Lowellville, 5
Apr. 30 – at Lowellville, 5
May 5 – Waterloo, 5