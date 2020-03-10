Coach Whaley is building a winning culture at Sebring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that limited fans will be allowed to attend the regional and state tournaments due to growing concerns around the coronavirus.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student athletes participating in the event.”