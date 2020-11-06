Coach Modelski expects continuity and leadership from his group; Lowellville looks to improve

Lowellville Rockets
Coach: Lisa Modelski
2019-20 Record: 7-16 (2-12, MVAC)
Returning Starters: Junior – Sam Moore. Sophomores – Savannah Procick and Lily Vari Coppola.
…”We’re low on numbers with 11 on the roster,” indicates coach Modelski. “So, we have to be physically and mentally conditioned. We need to improve taking care of the ball and playing solid defense that’ll translate to some offensive opportunities. We need to just improve on a game-by-game basis. We need push each other out of our comfort zone.”
Junior wing Sam Moore registered a 10.4-scoring average and 4.1-boards last winter. Five sophomores will be expected to product this season in Savannah Procick (6.0 ppg, 3.0 apg), Lily Vari Coppola (3.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Francesca Lellio (6 ppg), Maliyah Hedrich and Carli Varli Coppola.
“We’re looking for hustle on defense at all times,” states Modelski. “I expect team continuity and leadership on the court to be successful and improve on the fundamentals.”
2020-21 Schedule
Lowellville
Nov. 23 – Warren JFK
Nov. 30 – at Springfield
Dec. 3 – McDonald
Dec. 7 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 10 – at Sebring
Dec. 12 – at Badger
Dec. 14 – at Waterloo
Dec. 17 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 21 – at Wellsville
Dec. 28 – at Mathews
Jan. 4 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 7 – Springfield
Jan. 9 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 11 – at McDonald
Jan. 14 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 21 – Sebring
Jan. 25 – East
Jan. 28 – Waterloo
Feb. 1 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 4 – Western Reserve
Feb. 8 – at East Palestine
Feb. 11 – Heartland Christian