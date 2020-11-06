Coach Modelski expects continuity and leadership from his group; Lowellville looks to improve

Lowellville Rockets

Coach: Lisa Modelski

2019-20 Record: 7-16 (2-12, MVAC)

Returning Starters: Junior – Sam Moore. Sophomores – Savannah Procick and Lily Vari Coppola.

…”We’re low on numbers with 11 on the roster,” indicates coach Modelski. “So, we have to be physically and mentally conditioned. We need to improve taking care of the ball and playing solid defense that’ll translate to some offensive opportunities. We need to just improve on a game-by-game basis. We need push each other out of our comfort zone.”

Junior wing Sam Moore registered a 10.4-scoring average and 4.1-boards last winter. Five sophomores will be expected to product this season in Savannah Procick (6.0 ppg, 3.0 apg), Lily Vari Coppola (3.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Francesca Lellio (6 ppg), Maliyah Hedrich and Carli Varli Coppola.

“We’re looking for hustle on defense at all times,” states Modelski. “I expect team continuity and leadership on the court to be successful and improve on the fundamentals.”

2020-21 Schedule

Lowellville

Nov. 23 – Warren JFK

Nov. 30 – at Springfield

Dec. 3 – McDonald

Dec. 7 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 10 – at Sebring

Dec. 12 – at Badger

Dec. 14 – at Waterloo

Dec. 17 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 21 – at Wellsville

Dec. 28 – at Mathews

Jan. 4 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 7 – Springfield

Jan. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 11 – at McDonald

Jan. 14 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 21 – Sebring

Jan. 25 – East

Jan. 28 – Waterloo

Feb. 1 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 4 – Western Reserve

Feb. 8 – at East Palestine

Feb. 11 – Heartland Christian