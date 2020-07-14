Coach Lockard has Mercer football thinking post-season

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – For the second straight year, Mercer completed this past season at 4-5. This coming year, the goal is to reach the post-season and break their six-year skid of losing seasons. In the Mustangs’ five losses a year ago, they were outscored on average by 35-points (41.6 to 5.2). This fall, Mercer must become more consistent on their path to the playoffs.

“The keys for us this year on both sides of the ball,” points out coach Lockard. “Will be how fast we can develop our young lineman. We were having a really good off-season in the weight room until we were shut down.”

Lockard adds regarding the pandemic, “It’s been challenging at times but we’ve been putting information out on Hudl, TD clubs, our Facebook page and getting information out to parents on the schools web page. We, as coaches, have a couple meetings using Zoom apps etc. per week.”

The Mustangs’ last winning season came in 2013 (9-3).

2019 Record: 4-5 overall, 0-3 Region 1

Head Coach: Jeff Lockard, 2nd season (4-5)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 15.7 (49th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 29.1 (44th in Area)

Total Offense: 235.2

Rushing Offense: 168.4

Passing Offense: 66.8

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 5

What you need to know about Mercer’s offense

-The last time Mercer scored an average of 20-points per game was in 2014 (25.5). Mercer’s offense features one of the most dynamic players in Region 1 in senior Aidan Bright. He picked up 6.9 yards per carry a year ago (88 carries, 611 yards) – that was the most yards a Mustang had gained per play since Kyle Mariacher did it in 2011 with a 10.5 average (Mariacher gained 2107 yards on the ground that year). Bright also averaged 22.2 yards per catch (18 catches, 399 yards).

The Mustangs will have junior Logan Turton back in the fold after a sophomore campaign which saw him accumulate 232 yards on the ground and 158 yards receiving. Turton also was named to the 2nd-Team All-Region as a kicker. Junior Ethan Wiley returns at quarterback. He completed 22 passes for 397 yards and 5 touchdowns.

What you need to know about Mercer’s defense

-Mercer’s defensive unit saw many of their contributors graduate as Logan Conner (DL), Gabe Wiley (LB), P.J. Boggs (LB) and Todd Ellis (DB) all have moved on.

In their four wins a year ago, the Mustangs’ defense held their opposition to 14 points or less.

Mercer’s Key Player(s)

-Senior Aidan Bright (RB/FS), “A special player,” Lockard remarks. “He’ll be asked to do a lot of things this year for this team.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 29 – Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 4 – Farrell

Sept. 11 – at Reynolds

Sept. 18 – West Middlesex

Sept. 25 – at Maplewood

Oct. 2 – Greenville

Oct. 9 – at Lakeview

Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 23 – at Wilmington

Oct. 30 – Saegertown

The Big game on the schedule

August 29 – Kennedy Catholic (Home)

…Opening the season against a team which hasn’t fielded a squad in a few years may seem as if the term, ‘big game’ shouldn’t go along with it. However, Mercer won 4 games last year. A win would help in more ways than one (especially when you have to play Farrell in week two).

Since 2009, Mustang rushers to run for over 500-yards in a season

2019 – Aidan Bright – 611

2017 – Jimmy Amon – 1011

2015 – Jimmy Amon – 623

2013 – Logan Clarke – 644

2011 – Kyle Mariacher – 2107

2011 – Joe Hess – 693

2010 – Joe Hess – 1261

2009 – Kyle Mariacher – 1244

2009 – Andrew Erdos – 902

2009 – Rawlins Huntley – 635