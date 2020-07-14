Coach Hickman’s looking to restore the Lakeview football program through hard work

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Over the last four years, it’s been tough sledding for the Lakeview football team. Three wins and 35 losses has resulted in a winning percentage of 8%.

Inn coach Bill Hickman’s third year – with a lot of experience returning – it would seem natural that Lakeview is ready to take that step forward. The Sailors must raise the scoring average of their offense to achieve a double-digit average for the first time in five years (2015: 24.4).

Lakeview begins 2020 with a match up with Titusville in week one.

2019 Record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 Region 4

Head Coach: Bill Hickman, 3rd season (2-17)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 8.2 (56th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 32.1 (51st in Area)

Total Offense: 128.7

Rushing Offense: 90.1

Passing Offense: 38.6

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 7

What you need to know about Lakeview’s offense

-The Sailors were held to single digits in 7 of their 10 games last season. Since October 21, 2016 – Lakeview has been shutout thirteen times. Junior quarterback Gavin Murdock is back after completing 38 passes for 350 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Last year, he threw for more yards than another Sailor QB since 2014 (Clayton Miller, 359). Murdock also led the Sailors in rushing with 235 yards (5 TDs).

Gavin’s favorite target was senior Lane Barber – who caught 22 passes for 168 yards (2 TDs). Barber’s classmate Kendall Crocker (RB) also hauled in 10 balls for 98 yards as well.

“The key to our offense starts with consistent line play,” adds Hickman. “We’re asking them to develop trust in each other and effective communication.” A pair of senior linemen return in Isaac Devault and Damon Kerr. “They’re working as a unit and learning each others strengths and weakness. Picking up on how to compensate for each other along with consistent off-season weightlifting and conditioning. We’ve added additional line coaches, as well, this season to ensure this happens.”

What you need to know about Lakeview’s defense

-On September 20, Lakeview registered a 29-0 win over Seneca. It just wasn’t their lone win of the season but also the Sailors’ first shutout since September 18, 2015 (over Mercer, 37-0). That’s almost four full years.

Even with allowing their opponents to score an average of 32.1 points – Lakeview snapped their three-year streak of permitted 40-points per game or more (2016: 41.1; 2017: 49.0; 2018: 47.2).

Senior middle linebacker Isaac Devault – 2nd-Team All-Region recipient – will be welcomed back after posting 130 tackles, 5 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries. Devault became the first Sailor to accumulate 100-tackles since 2013 when Marquis Spence and Sam Breese both accomplished that feat.

The defense returns six of their top nine tacklers. Along the defensive line, the Sailors welcome back Damon Kerr, Kiefer Guthrie and junior Sebastian Hensch. Joining Devault at linebacker, Lane Barber returns for his senior season. In the secondary, Gavin Murdock and Kendall Crocker will anchor the defensive backfield.

“We have to be disciplined in our assignments,” states Hickman. “We want our players to be aggressive, tenacious and limit our penalties. We want to be able to play extremely well in the things we can control.”

Lakeview’s Key Player(s)

-Coach Hickman is looking for his team leaders such as Isaac Devault, Gavin Murdock and Lane Barber to set the tone on both sides of the ball. “Set high practice standards, lead the team by example, not only on the field but in the classroom as well.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Titusville

Sept. 4 – Greenville

Sept. 11 – at Farrell

Sept. 18 – at Sharpsville

Sept. 25 – Wilmington

Oct. 2 – at Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 9 – Mercer

Oct. 16 – at Reynolds

Oct. 23 – West Middlesex

Oct. 30 – Franklin

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Titusville

…It’s been four years since the Sailors opened the season with a victory. Last time was in 2016 when they edged Mercer (24-22). What a start would it be to get by the Rockets on August 28?

Since 2009, Rushers to gain over 5-yards per carry with at least 50 attempts

2017 – Mitch Hansen – 6.3 (107 rushes, 668 yards)

2016 – Cole Richael – 5.3 (76 rushes, 399 yards)

2015 – Jake Doddo – 6.1 (81 rushes, 491 yards)

2015 – Tanner Reddick – 5.9 (57 rushes, 336 yards)

2015 – Austin Rice – 5.1 (224 rushes, 1142 yards)

2014 – Austin Rice – 8.3 (156 rushes, 1287 yards)

2014 – Marquis Spence – 6.5 (132 rushes, 858 yards)

2014 – Tanner Reddick – 6.5 (58 rushes, 376 yards)

2013 – Blake Reddick – 11.3 (263 rushes, 2974 yards)

2013 – Marquis Spence – 6.3 (115 rushes, 728 yards)

2012 – Blake Reddick – 7.4 (283 rushes, 2091 yards)

2011 – Blake Reddick – 6.2 (218 rushes, 1353 yards)

2010 – Alex Patterson – 7.1 (198 rushes, 1407 yards)

2010 – Jake Novak – 5.7 (176 rushes, 1009 yards)

2009 – Kyle Scott – 7.0 (162 rushes, 1134 yards)

2009 – Chad Blair – 6.6 (67 rushes, 444 yards)