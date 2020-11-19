Coach Franceschelli: ‘Expectations haven’t changed at McDonald’

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald has won 20 or more games in 11 of the last 16 years. The Blue Devils have been District champions in three of the last five campaigns (2020, 2017, 2016).

Coach Jeff Rasile announced in late March that he’d step away from coaching after winning 386 games in 16 years at McDonald. His run included six District championships and an appearance in the Regional Final in 2011. His son, Zach, graduated this past spring as he sits in second place all-time in the state in scoring.

Enter Jimmy Franceschelli, who led Struthers for four years before becoming an assistant at McDonald.

“Expectations haven’t changed,” he said. “We want to win a league title and expect to contend for another regional appearance in Canton.”

McDonald Blue Devils

Coach: Jimmy Franceschelli

2019-20 record: 22-4 (11-3, MVAC)

Last ranked: #6 in Division IV (January 27, 2020)

Returning starters: Seniors Jake Portolese, Dominic Carkido and Eli Street

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the head coaching role after being an assistant the last two years here at McDonald under legendary coach Jeff Rasile,” said Coach Franceschelli. “At McDonald, the community and school tradition are off the charts and the standard that coach Rasile and coach Brian Higgins brought to the basketball program is unprecedented. Our goal as a staff and team is to continue the tradition that has been set before us.”

The Blue Devils return three key cogs from last year’s regional semifinal team. Senior Jake Portolese is back after his First-Team All-League season by averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 boards. McDonald also returns Dominic Carkido (7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Eli Street (7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg).

“Our season hinges on a few things,” states Franceschelli. “We’re adding four more seniors to go along with Portolese, Carkido and Street. Two seniors return to us this year from Mineral Ridge (Miles Culp and Anthony Ragazzine). Both of these young men have adjusted nicely and bought into our standards in the early part of the season. They’ll be major contributors for us. Dominic Schadl and Kaden Crown both have had very successful careers in football and can’t wait for them to carry over to the hardwood. All seven seniors will see major minutes for us and bring the leadership that we need to be successful.”

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

McDonald

Nov. 27 – at Lisbon Tournament

Nov. 28 – at Lisbon Tournament

Dec. 1 – Badger

Dec. 4 – Western Reserve

Dec. 8 – at Lowellville

Dec. 11 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 15 – Waterloo

Dec. 18 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 22 – Niles

Dec. 29 – at Girard

Jan. 8 – at Sebring

Jan. 12 – Springfield

Jan. 15 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 19 – at Liberty

Jan. 22 – Lowellville

Jan. 26 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 29 – at Waterloo

Feb. 2 – at Heartland Christian

Feb. 5 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 9 – Sebring

Feb. 12 – at Springfield

Feb. 19 – at Struthers