Coach Dobson has Reynolds softball anticipating a big year

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds Softball’s coach said the team has “high expectations to do great things.”
“This is my sixth year as head coach and I am very excited for this season to get rolling,” Coach Taryn Dobson said. “I’ve got a great group of girls who have been working very hard in the off-season.”
The Raiders return senior 1B/P Lauren Bonner, along with five key juniors – Mackenzie Herman (SS/P), Halyn Cawthorne (1B/2B/P), Andrea Hillyer (2B/SS), Chloe McLaughlin (C/3B) and Kaylee Diefenderfer (OF).
Cawthorne led the team in hitting with a .547 average (35-64) with a pair of homers and 7 double to go along with driving in 27 runs in 2019.
McLaughlin and Herman batted .440 and .436, respectively. Each drove in 23 runs while belting 4 home runs apiece.
Bonner batted .352 with 19 base hits as a sophomore. Bonner was most effective pitching as she twirled an 8-0 mark and posted a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.
“We must take one pitch, one inning and one game at a time,” Dobson pointed out.
On Saturday, March 27, the season gets underway at Fort LeBoeuf.
Reynolds Raiders softball preview
Head Coach: Taryn Dobson
2019 Record: 14-3 (12-2), 2nd place in Region 1
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Fort LeBoeuf
Mar. 30 – at Mercer
Apr. 6 – at Lakeview
Apr. 8 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 10 – at Commodore Perry
Apr. 13 – Farrell
Apr. 15 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 17 – Mercer
Apr. 20 – Wilmington
Apr. 22 – Sharpsville
Apr. 29 – Lakeview
May 4 – at Kennedy Catholic
May 6 – Commodore Perry
May 11 – at Farrell
May 13 – West Middlesex
May 18 – at Wilmington
May 20 – at Sharpsville