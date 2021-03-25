Coach Dobson has Reynolds softball anticipating a big year

In 2019, the Raiders won 82% of their games played

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds Softball’s coach said the team has “high expectations to do great things.”

“This is my sixth year as head coach and I am very excited for this season to get rolling,” Coach Taryn Dobson said. “I’ve got a great group of girls who have been working very hard in the off-season.”

The Raiders return senior 1B/P Lauren Bonner, along with five key juniors – Mackenzie Herman (SS/P), Halyn Cawthorne (1B/2B/P), Andrea Hillyer (2B/SS), Chloe McLaughlin (C/3B) and Kaylee Diefenderfer (OF).

Cawthorne led the team in hitting with a .547 average (35-64) with a pair of homers and 7 double to go along with driving in 27 runs in 2019.

McLaughlin and Herman batted .440 and .436, respectively. Each drove in 23 runs while belting 4 home runs apiece.

Bonner batted .352 with 19 base hits as a sophomore. Bonner was most effective pitching as she twirled an 8-0 mark and posted a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.

“We must take one pitch, one inning and one game at a time,” Dobson pointed out.

On Saturday, March 27, the season gets underway at Fort LeBoeuf.

Reynolds Raiders softball preview

Head Coach: Taryn Dobson

2019 Record: 14-3 (12-2), 2nd place in Region 1

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Fort LeBoeuf

Mar. 30 – at Mercer

Apr. 6 – at Lakeview

Apr. 8 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 10 – at Commodore Perry

Apr. 13 – Farrell

Apr. 15 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 17 – Mercer

Apr. 20 – Wilmington

Apr. 22 – Sharpsville

Apr. 29 – Lakeview

May 4 – at Kennedy Catholic

May 6 – Commodore Perry

May 11 – at Farrell

May 13 – West Middlesex

May 18 – at Wilmington

May 20 – at Sharpsville